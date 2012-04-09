Ed Wilson Joins Syncbak Board of Directors



MARION, IOWA: Internet TV company and streaming app creator, Syncbak, announced that Ed Wilson, formerly president of CBS Enterprises, NBC Enterprises, Fox Television Network, and Tribune Broadcasting, has joined Syncbak’s Board of Directors.



Wilson joins Ed Scanlon (former head of NBC), Brian Brady (immediate past chair of the Fox Network affiliate board), John Pappajohn, (investor) and Brian Thompson (Equity Dynamics) on Syncbak’s board.



Syncbak was founded in 2009 by Jack Perry. The company’s internet TV platform and mobile app distribute live broadcast TV on connected devices. Syncbak’s strategic investors include the National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Electronics Association as well as major broadcast groups and TV executives. Syncbak’s technology is currently deployed at 50 stations, owned by 16 broadcast groups, reaching 25 million households.





