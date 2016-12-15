EAS Revamp Pulled from FCC Agenda
WASHINGTON—As FCC Chairman Wheeler has announced his plans to step down from his position, the agenda for the commission’s scheduled meeting today, Dec. 15, has been adjusted. Specifically, the Emergency Alert System revamp, along with most of the other items up for a vote, has been removed from the lineup.
Read the full story on TV Technology’s sister publication, B&C.
