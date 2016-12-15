Wheeler Announces Plans to Step Down

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has made it official what many believed would be the case following the results of the presidential election this past November, announcing that he will be stepping down from his position as chairman effective Jan. 20, 2017. Wheeler has held the position for the past three years.

Wheeler issued the following statement in a press release from the FCC:

"Serving as FCC Chairman during this period of historic technological change has been the greatest honor of my professional life. I am deeply grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity. I am especially thankful to the talented Commission staff for their service and sacrifice during my tenure. Their achievements have contributed to a thriving communications sector, where robust investment and world-leading innovation continue to drive our economy and meaningful improvements in the lives of the American people. It has been a privilege to work with my fellow Commissioners to help protect consumers, strengthen public safety and cybersecurity, and ensure fast, fair and open networks for all Americans.