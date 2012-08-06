DVS to Highlight VENICE Media Production Hub at IBC

AMSTERDAM—At IBC2012, Rohde & Schwarz DVS GmbH will showcase DVS's latest range of new products, focusing on flexibility and performance enhancement covering all systems.

At its booth, DVS will show how its VENICE Media Production Hub, can migrate a TV studio's existing SDI structure to the modern, file-based world. The company will also show DVS's storage systems now with a high-availability feature set while CLIPSTER will offer a significantly accelerated DCP remastering process.

VENICE goes beyond accomodating traditional video server features such as HD-SDI ingest and studio playout to include intelligent file-based functions such as file ingest, transcoding, transwrapping and media transfer. At the same time, VENICE integrates seamlessly into any file-based broadcast environment thanks to its open platform and communication standards – in doing so providing file-based broadcasting with a new level of convenience and efficiency.

The CLIPSTER DI workstation incorporates a cutting-edge DCP QC Tool in the area of mezzanine-format generation which greatly accelerates performance in the DCP remastering process. The new render pipeline in CLIPSTER significantly boosts performance with processes running up to 8 times faster – a great benefit especially in DCI workflows with tight deadlines. CLIPSTER supports mezzanine formats like IMF (Interoperable Master Format) and follows the latest IMF standardization developments offering, among other things, CPL version 5 support.

DVS will also showcase its SpycerBox Ultra, now offering an increased capacity of 96 TB. SpycerBox's mirrored configuration prevents total outages, ensures performance remains unaffected even in the event of incidents and in doing so guarantees uninterrupted operation.

Bernhard Reitz, Head of Product Management at DVS: "The way in which the production environment of today's TV studio operates is marked out by a mix of the traditional video world and the modern file-based world. At this year's IBC in Amsterdam, DVS will be showcasing its VENICE Media Production Hub for TV studios – this way redefining the world of file-based broadcasting. CLIPSTER® and our storage solutions, including their enhancements, will continue to set industry standards."

DVS will be in Stand 7.E25.