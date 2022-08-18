DVEO To Unveil New Encoder, Decoder At IBC 2022

SAN DIEGO—Broadcast and streaming hardware developer DVEO will introduce its new streaming decoder and encoder, including the D-Streamer H.264 AVC/H.265 HEVC /MPEG-2 decoder for Windows, during IBC 2022 (opens in new tab), Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

“We are happy to be back at IBC. Even more so with so many new solutions,” said David Vargas, the new CEO of DVEO. “It will be very beneficial to be able to see customers and partners, besides promoting our new products.”

In addition to video, the 1 RU server D-Streamer also decodes multi-channel audio and supports closed captions to receive live streams with IP input, the company said.

DVEO also will feature its Premio encoder, a one-to-eight-channel H.264 AVC/H.265 HEVC/MPEG-2 encoder for Windows with support for multiple audio tracks, closed captions and SCTE 35 insertion via IP, it said.

The company’s new AdSerter also will be featured. It integrates ads and video clips as well as logos, graphics, text and scrolling text into live video feeds according to a predetermined timetable or in response to signals, such as SCTE 35, it said.

“The AdSerter was developed for professionals who are ready to shift to a strong server that can provide them all that is needed to handle a large number of channels in a single box,” said Vargas.

DVEO also will showcase an upgrade of its Brutus GPU that makes transcoding more sustainable. The Brutus GPU Eco can transcode up to 80 channels without consuming any more than 120 Watts. The upgraded transcoder is designed to be scalable, upgradeable and easy to adapt and configure to meet the full demands of broadband network operators looking for Linux-based solutions.

See DVEO at IBC 2022 Stand 5.F41.