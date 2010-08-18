DVEO to introduce TS-TimeShifter delay system

DVEO will launch the IP version of its TS-TimeShifter broadcast time delay system for local delay of programming sent out across multiple time zones at IBC2010.

Designed for broadcasters and content providers, the TS-TimeShifter/IP is a file server that captures MPEG-2 or H.264 IP transport streams and plays them back after a delay that is finely adjustable from seconds to weeks.



The TS-TimeShifter/IP is designed to faithfully reproduce the incoming signal. Whether the signal is SD or HD, the delayed stream will be identical to the incoming stream. The TS-TimeShifter/IP is designed for 24/7 operation and is configured around a SuperMicro or similar enterprise-class, rack-mounted server.



See DVEO at IBC Stand 2.A48.