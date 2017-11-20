DVB Steering Board Approves UHD-1 Spec Revisions

GENEVA—The DVB Steering Board has approved revisions to three DVB specifications that complete the existing generation of specifications for Ultra High Definition Television, DVB UHD-1, DVB announced in a press release.

“UHD is a key part of many broadcasters’ portfolios,” said Peter MacAvock, DVB chairman, in the press release. “DVB has worked tirelessly to finalize a comprehensive set of specifications for UHD.”

Revisions and updates of DVB UHD-1 pertain to DVB-DASH, audiovisual coding and bitmapped subtitles. The steering committee approved:

· Revision of ETSI TS 103 285, the DVB MPEG-DASH Profile for Transport of DVB Services of IP Based Networks. It includes provision of live text messages and slideshows for use with Hybrid Digital Radio; support for linking interactive applications to broadcast services delivered via DVB-DASH; high dynamic range, HDR; high frame rate, HFR; and next-generation audio, NGA.

· Amendments to TS 101 154, the DVB audio and video coding specifications. They include an amended spec for H.264/AVC and HEVC video conformance points to be used with MPEG-DASH.

· Amendments to DVB Subtitling Systems, ETSI EN 300 743, which add explicit support for subtitling for UHD television as defined in ETSI TS 101 154 and ETSI EN 300 468. The changes include technical extensions for progressive-scan color object coding and the ability to offer a subtitle Color Look-Up Table, CLUT, for color systems beyond ITU-0R BR.601.

The revised specification should help broadcasters “confidently implement UHD,” said MacAvock.

More information is available on the DVB website.