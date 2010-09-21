DV Expo Includes RED Postproduction Session



A special postproduction training session for users of RED digital cinema cameras is being offered as part of next week’s Digital Video Event in Pasadena, Calif. “RED Post the Easy Way” is a five hour class that’s scheduled between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and will focus on editing and finishing of RED-acquired footage.



The session has been tailored for editors and producers who are preparing to take on their first RED projects, or for those who just want to learn more about the editing and finishing options open to them. Information will be presented on Avid, FCP, Premiere Pro, Color and Scratch systems, as well as on desktop workflows, the best way for dealing with RED files, and methodologies for working with outside post operations.



Presenters include Michael Cioni from Light Iron Digital, Terence Curren from Alphadogs, Greg Huson from Secret HQ, Lucas Wilson from Assimilate, and Brian Hutchings, an independent colorist. The session will be moderated by postproduction consultant Oliver Peters, who’s also a contributing editor for Videography and DV magazines.



A special discounted rate of $80 is being offered for those who sign up by Sept. 24. Complete information is available at dvexpo.com. To take advantage of this special course rate, registrants need to use the customer code “RED.”



Existing DVE pass holders can also e-mail Denise Miller at dmiller@nbmedia.com or call 303-420-0130 to upgrade their current event registration. The Digital Video Expo runs Sept. 28-30 and is being held at the Pasadena Convention Center.



