Dutch sports production company monitors signals with AXON

Viditech, a Dutch supplier of broadcast facilities, is using AXON Digital Design's Cortex Router Control (Cortex-RC) monitoring and control software for its fleet of three mobile production vehicles.

The company also used the Cortex platform as part of an upgrade to its existing OB van OB4 (built in 2001) whereby Cortex will be controlling with a variety of non-AXON products.

The purchase by Viditech was a direct result of AXON's Cortex Master Classes, which took place last year. These classes were set up by AXON to show the potential of Cortex.

The Cortex suite of tools began as monitoring and control software for AXON's signal processing equipment, Synapse. Cortex provides tools to configure, monitor and maintain not only the complete range of Synapse products, but also a wide variety of other devices. The result is that an unlimited numbers of users can take total control over multiple and complex tasks.

The basic monitoring and control functionality of Cortex is supplied with the purchase of AXON equipment, such as Synapse and SynView (multiview system). Cortex can be extended with Cortex Panel View, Cortex Router Control and Cortex SNMP Control and Monitoring.

Cortex Panel View lets users design and display customized interfaces for any device controlled and monitored by Cortex. The status of a routing device is shown in the device view and can be controlled using the uploaded mnemonics from the router if supported. Cortex-SNMP allows you to connect, control and monitor thousands of third-party devices supporting the SNMP interface — such as servers, mixers, character generators and waveform monitors — all from within Cortex.