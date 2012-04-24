DuJuan McCoy Appointed to NAB TV Board

WASHINGTON: National Association of Broadcasters Television Board Chair Marci Burdick has appointed DuJuan McCoy to the NAB Television Board of Directors effective June 2012. McCoy will assume the seat of Madelyn Bonnot Griffin when she rotates off the board. She will continue as co-chair of the Small Market Television Advisory Committee.



McCoy is owner, president and CEO of Bayou City Broadcasting, LLC, which owns and operates three full-power and four Class A television stations in Texas. He began his television career in 1989 as an account executive for WTTV in Indianapolis, IN, and has had stints working at Capitol Broadcasting, River City Broadcasting, Sinclair Broadcasting and Fox Owned-and-Operated Television stations.



McCoy is a 2008 graduate of the NAB Broadcast Leadership Training Program, a 10-month executive MBA-style program that educates senior-level broadcast executives on the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and the successful operation of radio and television stations. McCoy was also selected to be an associate dean and teaching faculty member of the class since 2008 and has served on the NAB BLT program selection committee for three years. He is a member of the NAB Small Market Exchange Executive Committee.





