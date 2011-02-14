DSC Labs Sponsors Charts Contest

Last year’s Diamond Award winner was Rakesh Nagar for this beautiful shot of a "The Taj Mahal across the Yamuna River"

DSC Labs, an Ontario-based developer of image quality improvement products, is looking for the most imaginative settings for its test charts—and offering a prize to the winner at NAB.



DP's and engineers worldwide are invited to submit photos of their DSC "Charts in Action" to win DSC test products, as well as the chance to receive a copy of colorist and writer Alexis Van Hurkman's latest publication--Color Correction Handbook (Peachpit Press)--which covers all aspects of professional color correction, theory, and practice.



Winning photos will be displayed on DSC's booth (C10215) at the NAB Show in Las Vegas in April. Last year's winners included shots of DSC charts at the Taj Mahal, on a poker table at the "Venetian," and basking in the colorful Northern Lights.



Submit your "Charts in Action" photos to Matt Corley at DSC Labs All entries should be received by February 28, 2011. Good luck!



To check out last year's winners, please visit: dsclabs.com/charts_in_action.htm.



