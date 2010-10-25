DSC Labs offers Fairburn Chart for 3-D perspective

With the steady growth of 3-D production, DSC Labs, in Toronto, has seen increased demand for its Fairburn 3-D Chart, which was designed in collaboration with Sean Fairburn, an Emmy Award-winning director of photography.

The DSC 3-D Chart provides videographers and filmmakers with a calibration tool that enables them to properly balance and align cameras as well as check zoom, focus, rotation, keystoning, gray scale and colorimetry accuracy.

Designed for use with 3-D beam-splitter and side-by-side stereographic rigs, the chart includes 15 test elements with which to pinpoint critical differences in the alignment of 3-D cameras. For matching colors, the chart includes a hexagonal version of DSC’s ChromaDuMonde multihued pattern. Also included are 18 percent gray patches for users migrating from the film world.

The Fairburn 3-D Chart is available online at http://dsclabs-us.intelex.ca/store.php/