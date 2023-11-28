Dr. Raphael Kiesel To Run ARRI’s Lighting Division

MUNICH—ARRI has announced that Dr. Raphael Kiesel will be taking over the management of ARRI’s Lighting division on December 1, 2023.

In this new role as senior vice president business unit Lighting at ARRI, Dr. Kiesel reports directly to Dr. Matthias Erb, chairman of the Executive Board at ARRI, the company reported.

“We are extremely pleased that we have been able to win Dr. Kiesel for this position,” Dr. Erb said. “As the new head of the division, he will continue to drive the development of ARRI Lighting. I wish Raphael the best of luck and success in this exciting and challenging task.”

“ARRI’s commitment to quality is already inspiring but I want to push the quality of our brand and its lighting portfolio even further,” explained Dr. Kiesel. “The sights are set on becoming a full-range provider in our core market while elevating activities in new segments. Producing the right products at the right time and in the best quality, that’s been the ARRI promise for over 100 years. I look forward to continuing this success story in intensive dialog with our customers and users.”

Dr. Kiesel had been responsible for global quality management at ARRI. In that role, he has systematically refined quality management at the company.

Before joining ARRI, Dr. Kiesel acquired a deep technical understanding combined with entrepreneurial thinking and international experience, the company said.

He also spent time abroad in the USA, France, and China. During his time as a research assistant and department head at the Fraunhofer Institute IPT and Machine Tool Laboratory (WZL) at RWTH Aachen University, he completed his doctorate in mechanical engineering. At the same time, he completed an MBA at the Collège des Ingénieurs in cooperation with Siemens.