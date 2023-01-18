Dr. Raphael Kiesel Appointed Head of Quality Management at ARRI

MUNICH—ARRI has announced that Dr. Raphael Kiesel has been named its new head of quality management.

Based at the film technology company’s headquarters in Munich, he will work to convert customer requirements into products and services as part of a push by ARRI to place even more emphasis on the quality it delivers to customers.

“ARRI has stood for the highest quality in the film industry since 1917,” explained Dr. Matthias Erb, chairman of the Executive Board at ARRI. “These high-quality standards must be further advanced globally in all business and corporate areas. I wish Dr. Raphael Kiesel every success with this important task.”

Kiesel assumed the role of head of quality management at ARRI in January 1, 2023.

“I am very much looking forward to this exciting position and am well aware of ARRI’s heritage and the responsibility that comes with it,” he said. “Our goal is to further improve upon the quality of ARRI’s products and services and to offer customers the very best that is possible.”

ARRI said that Dr. Raphael Kiesel is an entrepreneurial thinker who possesses technical know-how combined with international experience. He successfully studied industrial engineering with a specialization in mechanical engineering at RWTH Aachen University while also spending time abroad in the U.S., France, and China.

Subsequently, he worked in Germany as a research assistant in the Production Quality department at the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology IPT and for the past two years as head of the Quality Intelligence department at the Machine Tool Laboratory (WZL) of RWTH Aachen University. During this time, he also completed an MBA at the Collège des Ingénieurs in cooperation with Siemens.