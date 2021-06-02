DPA Microphones Taps Søren Høgsberg as EVP of Sales and Marketing

ALLEROED, DENMARK—DPA Microphones has appointed Søren Høgsberg its executive vice president of sales and marketing. He will be responsible for the company’s global sales and marketing organization, which includes product management, customer care and corporate service.

In a company statement, CEO of DPA Microphones A/S Kalle Hvidt Nielsen said, “In an effort to further increase DPA’s impact in the global market, it has been our recent goal to bring sales and marketing together under one functional, joint management team. In recognition of these continued efforts, I am incredibly excited to introduce Søren Høgsberg as the newest member of the team. With his extensive experience from large acoustical corporations, Søren has an ideal background to help lift DPA to an even stronger position in the pro audio market.”

Most recently Høgsberg served as vice president of international sales at Demant A/S, an international health care company focused on hearing aids, audiological equipment and personal communication. Høgsberg also previously held senior positions at Vestas Wind System A/S and GN Store Nord A/S, which is among the top 20 traded companies in Denmark. With DPA’s background also rooted in the hearing aid industry, Høgsberg’s knowledge of miniature audio devices will prove useful in managing DPA’s sales and marketing teams in supporting the brand’s valued customers.

“There are similarities from my previous positions that I can bring to my new role with DPA, and I look forward to learning and growing the brand,” said Høgsberg.