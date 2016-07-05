DPA Announces Nielsen as New CEO

Kalle Hvidt Nielsen



ALLEROED, DENMARK—Kalle Hvidt Nielsen has been tapped as the new CEO of DPA Microphones, replacing interim CEO Thorsten Reuber, who has managed the company since Jan. 25, 2016. Nielsen will take over responsibilities as of Sept. 1.

Nielsen joins DPA after previously serving as the CEO of Topsil Semiconductor Material A/S, Bang & Olufsen A/S, and Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S.

DPA is a provider of condenser microphone technology for professional applications.