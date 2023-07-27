DoubleVerify Expands Authentication to YouTube Shorts

NEW YORK—DoubleVerify is expanding its quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners. The expansion will enable media measurement and help maximize advertiser performance on YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats.

The release means that DV’s technology can be used by advertisers on YouTube Shorts to ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from Fraud/Invalid Traffic (“IVT”), DV reported.

“We are excited to expand our solution to include viewability and fraud coverage on YouTube Shorts – giving global brands greater clarity and confidence in their investments,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “Short-form videos offer advertisers a high-engagement forum to connect with passionate online communities. This release enables our customers to authenticate their media and maximize campaign effectiveness.”

YouTube launched Shorts as a new way for people and businesses to create entertaining, short-form videos using only their mobile phones. Shorts ads provide brands with an immersive, built-for-mobile opportunity to reach high-intent audiences against content aligned with their interests.

With DV’s quality verification technology, advertisers on Shorts benefit from:

Fraud Measurement: For advertising to perform, it must be seen by a real human being. DV identifies and protects advertisers against fraud and IVT – from compromised devices to bot manipulation.

Viewability Authentication: DV provides comprehensive viewability measurement, offering clarity into whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and confirming its potential to make an impact.

In addition, DV also provides viewability and fraud measurement across YouTube Masthead and In-feed Video inventory. Advertisers have access to measurement data and insights across all new inventory through DV PinnacleⓇ, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize the performance of their YouTube ads campaigns, the company said.

DV has provided viewability and fraud measurement across YouTube and Google ad serving solutions since 2011. In 2018, DoubleVerify became a Google measurement partner for Brand Safety and Viewability. In 2020, DV launched Authentic Brand Suitability on Google Display & Video 360 and, in 2022, DV was the first verification provider to earn MRC accreditation for Independent Third-Party Viewability Reporting on YouTube. Earlier this year, DV launched DV Campaign Automator To Streamline The Entire Trafficking Workflow in Google Campaign Manager 360.

