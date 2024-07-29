Dot Group Showcases AI-Driven Solutions for M&E at IBC 2024

The data engineering and analytics company Dot Group has announced its participation as a sponsor of the AI Tech Zone networking area at IBC 2024 (Hall 14, stand 14.AIP14) during the show between Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

During IBC, the company, which is a European-based expert on IBM technologies, will showcase how AI is transforming media and entertainment through technologies like IBM watsonx, IBM's enterprise data and AI platform, which has been deployed to revolutionize digital experiences at major global sports at events.

Additionally, Dot Group will showcase AI-driven sustainability solutions, highlighting their commitment to environmental initiatives in the media industry.

As leaders in data engineering and analytics, Dot Group will demonstrate how AI-driven solutions can simplify data collection, analysis, and reporting for sustainability initiatives.

The focus will be on helping organizations understand and reduce their carbon footprint through GreenOps and FinOps approaches. GreenOps helps organisations to achieve the lowest possible environmental impact for business operations, while FinOps helps to deliver operations at the lowest possible cost.

Leveraging IBM's position on sustainability, Dot Group said it will showcase solutions powered by IBM Envizi and Apptio which offer practical tools for media companies to balance operational efficiency, financial optimization, and environmental stewardship.

Dot Group will also highlight IBM watsonx, an enterprise AI and data platform with assistants that leverages Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG). This cutting-edge AI for business platform has already made significant impacts across the media and entertainment sector. At major sporting events like The Championships, Wimbledon, watsonx has been used to enhance the digital experience for fans, including creating stories on players and matches and generating commentary for highlights videos. In football, Sevilla FC used watsonx to optimize the player recruitment process, demonstrating its versatility beyond content creation. Across the M&E industry, watsonx is transforming customer service, employee support, business processes, HR, and recruiting by ensuring customized AI-generated responses are not only prompt but also thoroughly validated, the company said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company's comprehensive suite of M&E solutions on display will also include IBM Aspera and DataSprint for high-speed, secure file transfers, crucial for today's content-heavy media landscape. As the leading European experts in this technology, Dot Group offers tailored solutions to meet specific industry needs.

Additionally, Dot Group will present IBM NS1 Connect, a managed service for authoritative DNS and traffic steering that improves application performance and network resilience, ensuring smooth user experiences crucial in media delivery. The company will also showcase robust IBM Storage solutions designed to meet the unique demands of media and entertainment businesses.

Simon Parkinson, managing director of Dot Group, said that during the IBC Show "we're showcasing how IBM's watsonx and sustainability AI solutions work to create more efficient, future-ready media operations. Our collaboration with IBM enables us to help businesses navigate AI integration and sustainability challenges, turning them into opportunities for growth. We're demonstrating how these technologies can optimise IT environments for both environmental and financial sustainability, driving long-term business success while minimising environmental impact."

Visitors to IBC2024 are invited to engage with Dot Group's team of experts at the AI Tech Zone networking area. Attendees can explore how AI and advanced data management can transform their operations, support their sustainability goals, and drive innovation in the rapidly evolving media and entertainment industry.