Domestic Sales for Wheatstone

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone has listed recent domestic sales.



Lotus Communications of Reno, Nevada, purchased five IP-12 network consoles, three WheatNet-IP Blades, a LIO-48 high-density logic Blade and an Aura8-IP audio processor Blade through BSW.



WADO(AM) of New York purchased an LX-24 console as part of a WheatNet-IP system.



Central Michigan University Mount Pleasant, Mich., purchased two E-2 consoles as part of a WheatNet-IP system.



Mississippi Public Broadcast of Jackson purchased three E-6 consoles, an E-1 console and an IP-12 network console for a facility rebuild based on WheatNet-IP.



New Hampshire Public Radio in Concord, N.H., purchased an additional Blade for an existing WheatNet-IP system.



Entravision in Los Angeles, Calif., purchased a MADI card and MADI Blade to begin migrating its 25 studios from Wheatstone TDM to WheatNet-IP networking.



Also in L.A., AVDB Group purchased an E-6 console and WheatNet-IP system for the U.S.C. Annenberg School of Communications and Journalism.



On the processing side of the biz, Washington’s WHUR(FM) purchased a VP-8IP multi-mode audio processor.



WVOX(AM) in New Rochelle, N.Y., purchased an Aura8-IP audio processor Blade.



Entercom’s Greenville, S.C., operations replaced all mic processors in its facility with new M1 mic processors. And its Austin, Texas, cluster purchased an FM-531HD on-air audio processor.



KLTN(FM) and KLTO(FM) purchased two VP-8IP multimode audio processors.



Townsquare Media of Killeen, Texas, purchased two VP-8IP multimode audio processors.



In Seattle, KNDD(FM) purchased an M1 mic processor.



Wilkins Communications of Easley, S.C., purchased a VP-8IP multimode audio processor.



Beasley Broadcast in Las Vegas purchased an M4 four-channel mic processor Blade.



