Dolby Laboratories Introduces Cloud Video Solutions For Real-Time, Interactive Streaming At IBC 2024

AMSTERDAM—Dolby Laboratories introduced a comprehensive range of cloud video products supporting real-time interactive streaming here at IBC 2024.

The move comes on the heels of the company’s recent acquisition of video streaming tool provider THEO Technologies.

Together, the companies’ products deliver interactive, personalized live streaming viewing experiences delivered with extremely low latency. With new capabilities, such as THEOads—also announced today, these experiences can now incorporate advertising that is optimized for the dynamic nature of live content, the company said.

“Viewers want to experience live action as it happens, but there are often lengthy delays before content reaches their screens,” said Giles Baker, senior vice president of Dolby Cloud Solutions. “Our new range of cloud video streaming products delivers content with minimal delay to create cross-platform, interactive experiences that immerse viewers in the action. We are on a mission to bring these experiences to the industry and revolutionize the viewing experience for live events.”

THEOads is an ad insertion capability that improves the quality, flexibility and targeting of advertising within THEOplayer. Using server-guided ad insertion (SGAI) techniques, THEOads takes advantage of the full intelligence and capabilities of THEOplayer to maximize viewer engagement with more personalized, non-intrusive ads, Dolby said.

The combined Dolby and THEO offering brings together Dolby Millicast, an ultra-low latency streaming solution, transcoding powered by Dolby Hybrik and THEO’s portfolio of cross-platform playback and live streaming products, which include THEOplayer and THEOlive, it said.

See Dolby Laboratories at IBC 2024 Stand 3.B60.

