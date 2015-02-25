DoCaption, CSI Team Up for Closed Caption Monitoring

VALENCE, FRANCE and RONKONKOMA, NY – DoCaption and Communications Specialties have teamed up to develop two new closed captioning monitoring standalone units based on CSI’s Copperlink 2353 3G/HD/SD-SDI to HDMI converter platform – the Copperlink 2353WST and Copperlink 2353CC.

Copperlink

Both devices detect, decode and display closed captioning data out of a 3G/HD/SD-SDI video signal to provide an HDMI signal in native format with captions overlaid on screen. An audio output allows confidence consistency check between audio and captions, when required.

Copperlink 2353CC supports CEA-608 and CEA-708 specifications and is targeted for North, Central and South America territories. The Copperlink 2353WST supports WST (World System Teletext, ETSI En300706)/OP-42/OP-47 and targets Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa territories.

The Copperlink devices will help reduce installation and operational costs and “allows quick and easy confidence monitoring caption streams,” according to DoCaption Head of Sales Renaud Desportes.