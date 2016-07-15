DNF GTP-32 Supports Pac-12 Network Game Coverage

NORTHRIDGE, CALIF.—DNF has a track record of supporting sports broadcasters with its GTP-32 Control Processor. NBC has used it for the Olympics, and CBS has also utilized it for PGA and tennis events. The company’s most recent client, however, was the Pac-12 Network.

The GTP-32 assists Pac-12 Network with remote production by transporting camera tallies over an IP network between multiple game venues and its central facility in San Francisco. The network uses the systems as a component of its production fly-packs. These units communicate with a local GTP-32 at the main facility to route on-air tallies, which on game day link control room tallies with a venue. These units can be re-configured to move from one event to another.

The processor works with a selection of protocol options, including GPI/O, Serial, Ethernet, TCP/IP, UDP, SNMP, HTTP and SCTE.