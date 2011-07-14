DK-Technologies Unveiling New Audio Metering Devices at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM-DK-Technologies is planning to show off its own version of "CALM," the new Compact Audio Loudness Meter. The unit is no larger than a smart phone and is available in versions for both stereo and 5.1 surround audio (models DK1 and DK2 respectively). The new DK meter comes with a deskmount , accepts digital inputs and is ready to work with all known loudness recommendations.

Visitors can also look forward to demonstrations of DK’s full range of audio and video measurement products.

DK-Technologies will be at stand 8.E60.



