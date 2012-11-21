DK-Technologies Releases New Audio Meter

COPENHAGEN– Audio meter producer DK-Technologies has released its DK3 and new DK4 meter.



DK3 and DK4 both offer de-embedding of SDI 3G input channels, and DK4 also includes three AES and two analogue inputs.



DK4 adds FFT Spectrum analysis, Screen Grabber and the MSD Meter Landscape View as standard features, already available as options on the other models.



The company has also introduced an integrated set-up Wizard to accompany the product release.



Jacob Hänel Christensen, Sales and Marketing Director for DK-Technologies, says: “With the addition of DK4, the DK METER reach has once again been expanded. Broadcasters and post production engineers can now monitor everything from compliant loudness measurements and true peak readouts, through to detailed spectrum analysis.”



The DK4 is compliant with loudness recommendations including; EBU R128, BCAP, ATSC A/85, ARIB, ABC, AGCOM 219 & ITU BS1770-2. Alongside StarFish, Vectorscope and Moving Coil Emulations, new software features also include ‘Eye Width’ Instant SDI signal-quality read out.



