DJI and Lufthansa Aerial Announce Collaboration

FRANKFURT, GERMANY—Aerial platform companies DJI and Lufthansa have comes to terms on a market-development deal that will them collaborate on commercial applications for drone technology. Under the deal, Lufthansa Consulting unit will use DJI drones, integrating hardware and software, and conducting data analysis from drone sensors and systems for key clients.

One example of what the deal can be used for was a recently completed pilot project from Lufthansa that used DJI equipment to inspect roto blades on wind turbines. Other uses include thermal-imaging systems on drones to facilitate inspections on aircrafts, power lines, roads, railways and above-ground pipelines, as well as monitoring construction sites and crops.