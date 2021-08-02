Diversified Acquires HB Communications

KENILWORTH, N.J. & NORTH HAVEN, Conn.—Diversified has announced that it is acquiring HB Communications in a deal combining two major audio visual integration firms that will further expand Diversified’s presence in the Northeast of the U.S. and in the higher education market.

Diversified called the agreement the first major acquisition in the industry since the pandemic and stressed that the move demonstrates Diversified’s continued commitment to growing its businesses.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Expanding our footprint in the Northeast is a strategic step in sustaining the necessary growth to deliver the best possible service for our customers,” said Fred D’Alessandro, founder and CEO of Diversified. “I am excited to welcome the team at HB, with their widely recognized industry presence and experience, into the Diversified family.”

HB’s complementary solutions portfolio—including audio visual, broadcast, collaboration, creative services, digital signage and managed services—will further enhance Diversified’s comprehensive offerings and provide needed support to address a growing and changing marketplace, the companies reported.

The deal also provides existing HB clientele access to additional technology specialties such as security and IT as well as professional resources on a global scale so that they can use a single dedicated technology partner to improve their operation, Diversified said.

“Since we share a common mission centered on connecting people and organizations by empowering communications worldwide, joining Diversified offers a host of exciting new opportunities for our team,” adds Dana Barron, CEO of HB Communications. “Given Diversified’s reputation of engineering excellence, innovation and dedication within the market, I know that we will achieve great things together.”