Disney Sells Out Ad Inventory for NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament
By George Winslow published
Disney Advertising has sold out of inventory for the 2022 NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Tournament, which will air across ESPN networks from March 16 – April 3
BRISTOL, Conn.—Disney Advertising has announced that it has sold out of inventory for the 2022 NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Tournament, which will air across ESPN networks from March 16 – April 3.
The sales highlight growing fan interest in Women’s College Basketball, with Disney lining up 14 sponsors and 22 advertisers across a variety of categories for the 2022 NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Tournament.
ESPN has been the exclusive home of the NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Tournament since 1996. A year ago, ESPN expanded its commitment to the sport by making every women’s NCAA tournament game available on a full national basis and by broadcasting select games on ABC for the first time.
“ESPN is dedicated to amplifying women in sports, and we are looking forward to this year’s NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Tournament,” said Sean Hanrahan, senior vice president of sports brand solutions. “We are excited to see that our sponsors and advertisers have really leaned into our commitment to diversity in athletics and have flocked to these offerings.”
Capital One is returning as the presenting sponsor, with numerous feature integrations throughout the telecast.
This year, Unilever has joined as the Halftime Entitlement Sponsor.
Target will sponsor alternate camera angles throughout the Women’s Final Four broadcasts as the top four teams advance to Minneapolis, April 1 and 3, to see who will claim this year’s National Championship.
To wrap up the tournament and celebrate one lucky team’s accomplishments, Werner Ladder will sponsor the net-cutting ceremony during the postgame show.
Additional feature integrations throughout the tournament will be sponsored by Adidas, Buick, CarMax, Champion, Cooper Tires, Invesco, Nissan, Orgain, Principal Financial Group, and Sirius XM, Disney said.
The 22 advertisers that will appear throughout the tournament will include Adidas, Apple, AT&T, Credit Karma, General Motors, Golden Corral, Indeed, Invesco, Jersey Mike’s, Merk, National Automotive Parts Association, Nissan, Orgain, Quicken Loans, Subway, Taco Bell, Target, T-Mobile, Unilever, Wendy’s, Whirlpool and Workday.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
