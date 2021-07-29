Dish Finally Adds HBO Max

ENGLEWOOD, Co.—Dish Network and WarnerMedia have ended a lengthy three year carriage dispute that will allow subscribers to access the HBO Max streaming service and will restore HBO and Cinemax to Dish TV’s channel line-up.

Dish is the last of the major operators to add HBO Max. HBO has not been available on Dish since 2018.

The deal means that subscribers can now access HBO Max streaming platform and HBO and Cinemax linear networks with a wide portfolio of on-demand content. Tied to the launch and for a limited time, Dish is also offering customers a 10-day free preview to access HBO and Cinemax.

“Our number one priority at Dish is and always has been to provide our customers the best entertainment experience,” said Brian Neylon, group president, Dish TV. “Our customers now have greater choice in the content they can access. HBO Max and Cinemax offer iconic, beloved and acclaimed content that our customers will enjoy.”

Dish TV customers can subscribe to the HBO Max Ad Free plan for $12 per month for up to 12 months when they subscribe by October 27, 2021, a discount off its standard $14.99 per month pricing, the companies reported. The subscription includes access to the entire HBO service, DC’s iconic superheroes, exclusive Max Originals and major Warner Bros. movies.

“When we launched HBO Max, we set out to make it available to customers everywhere they chose to access premium content, and today’s launch with Dish is a key addition to our distribution strategy for the platform,” said Scott Miller, executive vice president of business & legal affairs for WarnerMedia. “We’re excited that Dish customers can now access all that HBO Max – as well as our premium linear networks –have to offer.”

On-demand HBO and Cinemax content requires an internet-connected Dish Hopper or Wally. Access to the HBO Max app requires a compatible streaming device and internet connection. The 10-day free preview runs from August 6 through August 15.