Dish and NFL Network Sign New Deal

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—The NFL Network is once again a part of the Dish team, as Dish Network announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with the NFL Network for carriage of both the NFL Network and RedZone. Terms were not disclosed.

In addition, both the NFL Network and NFL Redzone will now also be available on the Dish-owned Sling TV. Details on the packaging and pricing of the channels has not yet been announced, but Sling TV is expected to make the channels available to its customers in time for the regular season kick-off.

Dish had let its previous contract with the NFL Network expire back in June, but the satellite TV service said it remained open to renegotiations.

Dish does continue to be in a retransmission battle with Tribune, who is beginning to run ads in Indianapolis warning its viewers that those with Dish may not be able to watch Indianapolis Colts games during the upcoming season.