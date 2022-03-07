Disguise Targets Cloud, New Media With Acquisition Of Polygon Labs

LONDON—Visual storytelling platform and extended reality (xR) solutions developer disguise has acquired broadcast data and content visualization solutions platform company Polygon Labs. Terms of the deal were not available.



“We are very proud and delighted to welcome Polygon Labs to the disguise team,” said disguise CEO Fernando Kufer. “This is a key turning point for both our user communities, partners and customers, and a huge step in our direction towards cloud and new media production workflows. The future is cloud-based remote collaboration, and our work with Polygon Labs will unlock a whole new level of productivity and connectivity for all our users.”



Polygon Labs offers a cloud-native platform and turnkey services used by CNN, Univision, The Weather Channel and TV Globo. Polygon Labs dynamically controls and delivers high-end Unreal Engine graphics with real-time data visualization via its cloud or on-prem solutions.

By adding Polygon Labs, disguise will build integrations that enable xR studios to have access to a wider range of broadcast workflows that empower remote production and cloud-based collaboration. Users of both disguise and Polygon Labs solutions will benefit from easy-to-manage, data-driven graphics workflows running fully native Unreal Engine as well as extended design and production capability for graphics, the company said.



“Over the years, Polygon Labs has helped some of the biggest broadcasters turn data into engaging stories through powerful graphics and data visualization. Joining forces with disguise will take us into the next chapter of accelerating our journey towards graphics production workflows in the cloud. Our shared vision and passion for delivering the most engaging visual experiences will help us empower our users with a much more comprehensive solution to deliver the world’s most engaging storytelling graphics,” said Polygon Labs CEO Grigory Mindlin.

Together the companies will work to build out an integrated workflow that offers users value across both platforms. Unified cloud-based data aggregation and graphics control with easy broadcast workflow integration is on the near-term product development roadmap, the company said.



A new disguise office and xR stage in New York City is due to open in Q3 2022. The Polygon Labs team will join disguise’s East Coast team there, it said.