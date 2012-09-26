DirecTV’s Root Sports Renews With HTN for Backhaul

NEW YORK —HTN Communications LLC announced that DirecTV Sports Networks, parent company of Root Sports, has renewed its contract with HTN to provide A/V backhaul services for Root Sport’s away broadcasts of all Pittsburgh Penguins hockey games, as well as Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, and Seattle Mariners baseball games.



In addition, HTN will now provide full-time connectivity between Root Sports’ regional studios in Pittsburgh, Denver, and Bellevue, Wash., and its master control location, managed by Encompass in Atlanta, to facilitate studio shows as well as pre- and postgame broadcasts.



