DirecTV to Sell NFL Sunday Ticket to Commercial Establishments

DirecTV has signed a new multiyear deal with EverPass Media giving DirecTV for Business the rights to sell NFL Sunday Ticket for commercial locations nationwide. The agreement is set to begin with the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

“DirecTV for Business delivers a market-leading, consistent and reliable sports viewing experience to fans in more than 300,000 bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments across the United States. We’re thrilled to partner with EverPass and continue carriage of NFL Sunday Ticket,” said Mike Wittrock, DirecTV chief sales and service officer.

DirecTV had held all rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, which provides access to all out of market games, since the package was created. Last year, however, DirecTV punted on continuing to sell the rights to sell NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers and YouTube obtained the package for an estimated $2 billion a year.

Earlier this year, the National Football League and RedBird Capital Partners formed EverPass Media , a new media platform which holds the exclusive rights to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season.

“EverPass is creating a platform for commercial businesses that allows for seamless access to must-have live sports and entertainment content. We are pleased to partner with DirecTV for Business in this multi-year agreement to deliver NFL Sunday Ticket,” said Alex Kaplan, EverPass CEO.

DirecTV for Business has a nationwide network of more than 300,000 commercial venues, casinos, restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail shops, and other venues. In addition to NFL Sunday Ticket, DirecTV for Business also distributes other premium content, including exclusive commercial rights for Major League Baseball’s “Friday Night Baseball” and Major League Soccer’s “MLS SeasonPass” via Apple, as well as the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” via Prime Video.