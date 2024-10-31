DirecTV To Beta Test Multiview Capabilities for Election Coverage

DirecTV is planning to launch a new Election HQ hub on Nov. 4 that will streamline access to election coverage and provide users of its Gemini and Gemini Air devices with new multiview capabilities for watching four news sources simultaneously.

Election HQ will feature live feeds of Fox News Channel, CNN, MSNBC, and News Max alongside statistics like Senate and House breakdowns by party and state-by-state presidential projections powered by the Associated Press.

The coverage and statistics will feature the latest presidential election news, as well as other important national and state elections and important ballot initiatives across several states.

DirecTV streaming customers using Gemini or Gemini Air will have access to the same simultaneous news feeds through a preloaded app that will automatically appear in their “Featured Apps” carousel.

The launch of the election app is notable because it marks the beta test for multiview functionality on a DirecTV streaming platform.

DirecTV satellite customers with a Genie device will be able to access “Election HQ” on channels 71 and 200.

Both the app and the mix channel will be available across DirecTV platforms from Nov. 4 until the presidential election results are definitive, DirecTV said.