DirecTV Rolls New Gemini Set Top Box

DirecTV has announced that it is rolling out a major upgrade to the hardware it is providing satellite customers as well as a new advertising campaign featuring actor Brian Cox as an “Overly Direct Spokesperson.”

The newly launched set top box Gemini, which is the most significant hardware launch for DirecTV’s satellite customers in nearly a decade, is a wirelessly connected device that allows customers to watch 4K across their favorite apps.

Gemini also provides an integrated Google voice remote to help customers search thousands of their favorite apps like HBO Max, Netflix and others while eliminating the need to switch between TV inputs. The first Gemini device is included for new DirecTV customers at no extra cost.

“We’ve made it possible for DirecTV satellite and DirecTV internet customers to experience entertainment without compromise by providing the greatest variety of live and on-demand shows, sports and movies as well as seamless access to their favorite apps all without switching TV inputs,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer of DirecTV.

To reinforce its new entertainment options, DirecTV has also launched its “Entertainment Without Compromise” in its latest ad campaign featuring actor Brian Cox as an “Overly Direct Spokesperson.”

The campaign highlights many of the major pain points consumers experience with cable, and how DirecTV delivers an elevated entertainment experience through its long-standing sports leadership (including more local Major League Baseball games than any pay TV service4), a top-tier customer satisfaction rating from ASCI5 and greater than 99% satellite signal reliability6.

“I thoroughly enjoy being the Overly Direct Spokesperson in the new campaign for DirecTV,” said Brian Cox. “The main broadcast spot is truly an ode to all that DirecTV is doing to simplify their TV watching experience.”