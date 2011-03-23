DirecTV Teams with WNET-TV on ‘Treasure Houses of Britain' in 3D

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.: DirecTV and public broadcaster WNET-TV, are teaming up to provide the U.S. debut of “Treasure Houses of Britain” in 3D. The series will premiere Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on DirecTV’s n3D channel. The series comprises five, one-hour episodes exploring some of Britain’s most tony estates.



“This is the first time that WNET has collaborated on a project shot in 3D, which showcases public media’s continued journey toward the future of television programming which our viewers have come to expect,” said Neal Shapiro, president and CEO of WNET. “We are excited to work with our friends at DirecTV, who will provide viewers an opportunity to experience this great series.”

