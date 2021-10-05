DirecTV Stream to Add PBS Stations

Arlington, Va. & El Segundo, Calif.—PBS and DirecTV have announced plans to begin offering local PBS member stations on DirecTV Stream starting later this year.

Participating PBS member stations will become available over the next few months, and the full launch will be completed in 2022, the two companies said.

PBS on DirecTV Stream will include PBS member stations’ full broadcast channels streamed live, as well as the PBS free video-on-demand library that complements the live broadcasts.

The plans to add the PBS stations follow the recent addition of PBS Kids to both DirecTV Stream and the DirecTV lineups.

“Entertainment is personal and should serve every member of the household, which is why we’re partnering with PBS to deliver DirecTV Stream customers more choice, more control and a more convenient way to access the content they care about most,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer for DIRECTV.

The addition of the PBS member stations bolsters DirecTV Stream lineup of local content that includes about 800 local ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox stations and virtually all the various Bally Sports, NBC Sports, Spectrum Sports, AT&T SportsNet, MSG and other top regional sports networks.

“As viewer habits continue to evolve, PBS remains committed to making our award-winning, national and local content available to all Americans across as many platforms as possible,” said Ira Rubenstein, PBS chief digital and marketing officer.

The plans to add the PBS stations follow the recent addition of PBS Kids to both DirecTV Stream and the DirecTV lineups.