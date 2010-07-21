DIRECTV Latin America selects Harris technology for mosaic soccer channel

DIRECTV Latin America used Harris multi-image technology and core processing gear to enable an interactive mosaic channel with cascading windows for live, multi-angle soccer coverage live from South Africa during the 2010 World Cup tournament. The broadcast of multiple sources on a single screen imitates a multiviewer in the home, which provided DIRECTV Latin America subscribers and soccer fans with a unique and interactive viewing experience.

The special channel, called Mundial Mix, was on the air from June 11-July 11 and allowed DIRECTV Latin America subscribers to watch multiple views of a game on a single screen. Views included main view, highlights, tactical (entire field), team A and team B. Viewers could also interactively select a window to tune into the game on its regular channel.

DIRECTV Latin America used Harris QVM6800+C multi-image processing modules to build the five-view composite on one channel. While only five picture-in-picture (PIP) inputs were activated, the QVM6800+C modules are capable of supplying up to eight inputs for a single display.

DIRECTV Latin America installed the modules within Harris 6800+ modular core processing frames. The 2RU, 6800+ modular frames provide 20 slots, allowing broadcasters and production professionals to reduce frame counts and minimize rack space in core video processing systems. DIRECTV Latin America configured the QVM6800+ modules within the 6800+ frames using Harris CCS Navigator control software.