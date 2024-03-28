DirecTV Inks Deal to Carry 2024 Colorado Rockies Games

DENVER AND EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—DirecTV has announced a new agreement with Major League Baseball that will allow Colorado Rockies fans to see this season’s games on a new, dedicated team-channel.

Beginning MLB Opening Day, March 28, local DirecTV satellite and streaming customers across the multi-state MLB-mandated Rockies home territory will automatically receive live, high-definition coverage of Rockies games included with Choice package or higher. The games will be available on DirecTV (Ch. 683) and DirecTV Stream (Ch 683).

“Colorado sports fans have made DirecTV the top destination to get all their favorite local teams,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer of DirecTV. “We will continue to work with MLB, the NBA, NHL, and other top leagues and their local franchises so the most avid fans can get the games they want while other customers have more choice over the content they want to pay to have in their homes.”

The Rockies, like other MLB teams, feature national telecasts on Fox, FS1, ESPN, TBS, and MLB Network, all of which remain available across DirecTV’s satellite, streaming, and U-verse services. This new, dedicated team channel for Rockies games will be known as “MLB Colorado Rockies” and will appear in the programming guide as “ROCKIES.”

DirecTV will provide each game, complemented by MLB-produced pregame and postgame analysis, to all the fans living in the same Rockies home territory as before. This includes all of Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah, as well as portions of western Nebraska, eastern Idaho, and northern New Mexico.

The new MLB-DirecTV agreement also provides the same Rockies coverage to hundreds of regional sports bars, restaurants, hotels, and other venues serviced by DirecTV For BUSINESS, the unrivaled industry leader in live sports delivery to businesses.

This is now the third time DirecTV has entered into an agreement with MLB to provide a dedicated team channel to keep local fans connected to a favorite team. DirecTV added similar channels for the reigning 2023 National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks and Rockies’ National League West rival San Diego Padres last season that will now return to those fans for the upcoming 2024 season.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DirecTV continues to offer local fans throughout Colorado and the surrounding region the reigning 2022-23 NBA champion Denver Nuggets and recent 2022 NHL Stanley Cup champion and Western Conference favorite Colorado Avalanche games that otherwise remain unavailable on the area’s other major distributors.