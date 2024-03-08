DirecTV for Business Renews Deal to Handle Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball

DirecTV for Business has announced that it has renewed its agreement to deliver Apple TV+’s “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader to its network of more than 300,000 restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail shops and other venues.

Last week, DirecTV for Business also announced that it had renewed an agreement to deliver MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer to commercial establishments.

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader, will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers on Fridays throughout the 2024 regular season. Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups over 26 weeks with no local broadcast restrictions. “Friday Night Baseball” will begin on opening weekend of the 2024 season Friday, March 29.

“We’re so excited to bring fans another great season of ‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV+,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “We have an outstanding lineup of games for Apple TV+ subscribers to watch across all their favorite devices, and an incredible group of talented broadcasters returning to bring fans closer to the games every week.”

“Friday Night Baseball” is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team. Each game will feature state-of-the-art cameras to present vivid live-action shots, and offer immersive sound in 5.1 with Spatial Audio enabled. “Friday Night Baseball” will again utilize drone cameras for beautiful aerial stadium shots, as well as player mics and field-level mics to immerse fans in the gameplay and stadium atmosphere.