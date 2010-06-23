DigitalVision 2010 Summer is Live Today

DigitalVision 2010 Summer, a virtual trade exhibit and online conference focused on 3DTV, is live today. The event, produced by Television Broadcast parent company NewBay Media in conjunction with the NAB Show, DigitalVision 2010 Summer is being held today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern.

Some of the highlights include...



- An interactive exhibit floor featuring 14 top industry technology suppliers.

- A free educational conference with sessions on 3DTV, mobile DTV, Olympics broadcast operations, new server technology and more.

- An interview with ESPN’s Chuck Pagano on the network’s plans for 3D, plus an update on the Mobile TV rollout from the Open Mobile Video Coalition and ION Media.

- Live chats moderated by Deborah McAdams of Television Broadcast, Tom Butts and James O’Neal of TV Technology, Videography’s Cristina Clapp, Dave Williams, editor of DV, Mark Hallinger of TV Technology Europe and TV Technology Asia Pacific and Sanjay Talwani of Government Video.

- A virtual lounge for networking with other attendees, and featuring a free jobs board.

- A resource center for downloading articles, product brochures, etc.



DigitalVision 2010 Summer promises to be an informative, educational networking event, with TV and video production industry experts coming together virtually. Discussions will cover the latest developments in the industry. O’Neal will cover digital audio just as lawmakers hammer out details on legislation regulating loudness. Butts will talk Mobile DTV, McAdams takes on 3DTV.Cristina Clapp will discuss the latest in filmmaking with HDSLRs and Williams will chat about NLE software.



DigitalVision 2010 Summer is free. Visit www.digitalvision2010.com.

