DigitalGlue Opens Atlanta Office for Expanded Services

ATLANTA—DigitalGlue is opening the doors to its new home in Atlanta with the goal of expanding its services, which will now include TV production and post production. The new studio office will provide customers equipment demos, training, virtual reality and post production suites.

The 27,000 sq. foot studio space is located in Atlanta’s West Side area. It includes a large training and conference room equipped with a 102-inch interactive whiteboard/projection screen, 7.2 surround audio speaker system, and wireless HDMI connectivity. The demo room features multiple Silverdraft super computers for VR, Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve, and 3D animation. The space also offers professionals to work with RED, Silverdraft, Adobe, Harmonic and Blackmagic equipment.

Construction of the new office space is now complete. DigitalGlue expects to hold a multi-day grand opening event, but no plans have been released at this time.