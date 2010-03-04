Digital Vision to showcase Nucoda, Phoenix developments

At the 2010 NAB Show, Digital Vision will showcase its recently released 2009.1 software release for the Nucoda and Phoenix platforms as well as other key product developments and software releases.

These developments include a stereoscopic grading toolset, RED support advancements, like a RED Rocket hardware accelerator card and RED software development kit, and tools such as advanced tracking for the Nucoda Film Master system. The company will also highlight an Avid workflow with full integration with Unity ISIS and Interplay.

For the Phoenix image restoration, repurposing and remastering system, Digital Vision will highlight film and tape content restoration for DVD, Blu-ray, VOD and mobile media; archiving of content at up to 2K; and transcoding of file-based media for redistribution on multiple platforms.

See Digital Vision at NAB Show Booth SL3709.