Digital Rapids to Show Latest Version of Transcode Manager at IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM—At IBC 2011, Digital Rapids will introduce v2.0 of its Transcode Manager, the next generation of its enterprise-class, multi-screen media file transcoding software. Transcode Manager 2.0, built on the company’s new Kayak cloud-based platform, transforms high volumes of media between dozens of acquisition, production, archive and distribution formats. New features include sophisticated, logic-driven process automation with rich metadata support; greater deployment flexibility; and scalability beyond facilities into the cloud, with seamless integration between on-premises and cloud-based media processing.

Digital Rapids will also showcase the new, carrier-grade StreamZ Live Broadcast hybrid live encoder, which combines Digital Rapids’ multi-screen output versatility and quality with robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television operations. StreamZ Live Broadcast features simultaneous encoding for ‘traditional’ television applications and ‘any-screen’ delivery including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV, game console, etc., in a single encoder.

The company will also demonstrate StreamZ Live IP, which offers the encoding and streaming capabilities of the StreamZ Live family in a dedicated configuration for transcoding live IP-based sources. The StreamZ Live IP ABR model supports single or multi-program Transport Stream inputs and the same flexible output capabilities as the StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive streaming encoder for reaching devices from mobile phones and tablets to PCs and connected TVs.

Digital Rapids will also highlight StreamZHD Live ABR, which encodes and streams live HD and SD content in multiple simultaneous bit rates and resolutions for delivery through the latest generation of adaptive streaming technologies from Adobe, Apple and Microsoft.

TouchStream will also be on display, as well as the latest version of software for StreamZHD multi-format, live and file-based encoding system and Digital Rapids MediaMesh content delivery system.

Digital Rapids will be in Stands # 7.G41 (Main) and 13.293 (Connected World).



