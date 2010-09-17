Digital Rapids rolls out StreamZ, StreamZHC, StreamZ Live encoders

Digital Rapids debuted new models in its StreamZ, StreamZHD and StreamZ Live families of multiformat video and audio encoding solutions at IBC2010 in Amsterdam.

The new models of the StreamZ and StreamZHD studio encoding systems and StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive streaming encoder incorporate Digital Rapids’ new Flux capture and preprocessing hardware.

The new models are available in digital-only and digital/analog input configurations. Digital models of StreamZ based on the Flux hardware feature SD-SDI input, while digital/analog models offer the same capabilities as well as analog component, S-video and composite video; analog audio; and AES digital audio inputs.

The new Flux-based StreamZHD and StreamZHD Live ABR models include similar input capabilities as well as HD-SDI and upcoming dual-link HD-SDI and 3G-SDI video input support, as well as HD analog component video on the digital/analog version.