Digital Rapids previews MediaMesh contribution solution

Digital Rapids previewed a new extension to the MediaMesh business-to-business content delivery system at the 2011 NAB Show.

The new MediaMesh TX content contribution appliance provides flexible, easy-to-use content packaging and sending capabilities mirroring the features of the MediaMesh RX receiving appliance.

Scaling from point-to-point delivery to global distribution networks, the MediaMesh content delivery system combines scalable transfer technology with easy-to-use sending and receiving solutions, providing efficient transfer of digital media files among content providers, contributors, aggregators and distribution partners.

Optimizing the transfer of HD, SD and digital cinema media over terrestrial IP networks and satellite, MediaMesh delivers content ranging from ad spots to syndicated series and long-form features.

MediaMesh TX contribution appliances are scheduled to be released in the second half of 2011, the company said.