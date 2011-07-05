Digital Juice adds Adobe Premiere Pro Editions to ready2go lineup

Digital Juice has released ready2go Projects & Templates for Adobe Premiere Pro Collection 1.

The ready2go projects are stylized animated templates that provide Premiere Pro editors with a variety of professional finished looks and feature expertly designed drop zones for text and video. Editors can use them in everything from show opens to DVD opens and video transitions.

Regardless of the user’s skill level, Digital Juice makes it easy to use the ready2go Project & Templates by offering both Standard and PRO versions. The Standard version is perfect for editors who need drag and drop ease of use. The PRO version, on the other hand, delivers the ready2go projects in layers.