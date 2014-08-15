Digital Glue Appoints LoGrasso Vice President of Sales

LAGUNA NIGEL, CALIF.���DigitalGlue announced the appointment of Joseph LoGrasso as vice president of sales. LoGrasso will focus on expanding DigitalGlue’s sales network and market presence on the east coast as well as nationally. Based in New Jersey, he reports directly to Sean Busby, DigitalGlue’s president and co-founder.



Prior to joining DigitalGlue, LoGrasso served as director for strategic accounts at Miranda Technologies, Inc., where he managed key accounts for numerous high-visibility broadcast and media clients as well as the company’s systems integration relationships. Prior to Miranda, he was vice president and general manager of T-Vips America, where he established a New Jersey-based sales office for the company’s U.S. operation and expanded sales and distribution channels in the U.S. and Latin America. LoGrasso also held an earlier position at Miranda Technologies for eight years as vice president of sales for the U.S. and Latin America and also served in sales management and business development roles at SeaChange International and Sony Corp. of America.



LoGrasso holds graduate-level certificates in television production and technological training from the Institute of New Cinema Artists and Brooklyn College. He has held memberships with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, Washington Executive Broadcast Engineers, and the National Association of Broadcasters and served as a volunteer technical advisor for the National Children’s Museum.