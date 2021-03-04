DigiCAP, Sinclair Ink Master Licensing Agreement

SEOUL—DigiCAP has announced the signing of a master licensing agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group to supply its stations with DigiCAP’s DigiCaster air chain technology as they deploy ATSC 3.0 service.

“This kind of agreement is common in business relationships where critical software products are being delivered,” said Sang Jin Yoon, DigiCAP senior vice president of Business Development. ”It creates a structured relationship between two parties that moves it a step beyond being a series of individual software purchases.”

Sinclair needed a way in which to work seamlessly with DigiCAP given the number of the broadcaster’s 3.0 station launches, said Sinclair Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology Mark Aitken.

“Their long-standing expertise in software systems will become more valuable as the inevitable move toward virtualized ATSC 3.0 systems progresses,” he said.