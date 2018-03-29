Dielectric Snags Philippines Broadcast Business

RAYMOND, ME– Antenna and RF systems provider Dielectric has landed several key TV and FM radio deals in the Philippines in partnership with 90 Degrees North, Inc., a video and audio production, broadcast equipment supply and systems integration firm based in Manila.

90 Degrees North struck a partnership to sell and install Dielectric products last year to address a gradual DTV transition that is scheduled for completion in 2023, and a renewed investment in FM radio infrastructure by many broadcasters.

Since striking the partnership, 90 Degrees North has landed several large RF contracts in the country. The most recent contracts include a Dielectric UT8D4-50 filter, Branch Combiner, Constant Impedance Filter (CIF) and Combiner, and transmission line deal with Broadcast Enterprises and Affiliated Media (BEAM), a subsidiary of the Globe Telecom conglomerate; and a turnkey FM radio deal with government broadcaster Philippine Broadcasting Service (PBS) covering antennas, filters and accessories.

The BEAM project will leverage Dielectric filters and combiners to simplify their DTV transition, allowing the customer to simultaneously broadcast analog and digital signals without requiring a complete tear down and rebuilding process along the way.