Dielectric Reorganizes RF Team With Mike Spugnardi

RAYMOND, Maine—Dielectric has promoted Mike Spugnardi to the position of director of RF Systems and Components as the company shifts its strategy to better support broadcasters in the post-repack world.

Serving previously as TV antenna manufacturing manager, Spugnardi lead the company’s strategic repack initiatives, which enabled more than 1,000 repack customers to transition to new channel assignments within tight timelines.

In his new role, Spugnardi will bring that same strategic focus to the company’s RF Systems and Components division, which includes new product designs as well as making products more efficient for international TV and radio customers.

“Mike’s emphasis on the finer details was a primary reason we were so well-prepared for repack, which was arguably the busiest period of Dielectric’s nearly 80 years of existence,” said Cory Edwards, director of OEM, Distributor and Southeast Asia Sales. “He is now leading the charge with an emphasis on new products and existing product redesigns, particularly around our UHF TV filters.”

Spugnardi will lead an expanded team of senior RF engineers and mechanical designers, which Edwards says will “strengthen our bench for a new RF era.” He is also leading the charge on developing new internal technical resources. A striking example of Spugnardi’s experience and emphasis on the “finer details,” the initiative has already delivered a complete revision and update of Dielectric’s RF specification sheets.